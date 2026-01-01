The Bracken Trust Singers raise funds for the Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre in Llandrindod Wells by performing at venues and events all over the area.

Their pre-Christmas concerts started early this year on Thursday, November 20, when they performed an afternoon concert at the Metropole Hotel for Llandrindod Wells Tremont W.I..

The concert was partly to celebrate the women’s group's 100th year and partly for their annual general meeting.

It turned out to be a successful singing and fundraising afternoon, with the singers much appreciated by the local W.I. ladies.

Two days later they put on an evening’s Christmas Concert at St. Padarn’s Church, Crossgates.

As with all the group’s seasonal performances the programme was a balanced combination of traditional, modern Christian carols and popular Christmas songs.

Despite a small audience, partly due to other similar events in the area on the same evening, it was another successful event. Together with the Bracken Singers there was a raffle, and light refreshments for both the audience and the performers to enjoy.

The proceeds from the evening were equally divided between St. Padarn’s Church and the Bracken Trust.

The Metropole Hotel annual Christmas Fair was held on the third weekend of November.

The Bracken Trust Singers performed at lunchtime on both the Saturday and Sunday. It was a very successful time for the singers, who received lots of very favourable comments.

On Tuesday, December 2 the singers took time out to enjoy their annual Christmas lunch and get-together, this year at the Lakeside Restaurant; the members enjoyed great food and great company.

It was back to singing on Thursday, December 11 with a visit to Wylesfield Care Home and a good morning event which seemed to be enjoyed by the residents and staff alike.

When the singers did a morning concert on December 19 at Tesco in Llandrindod Wells, it proved to be their last event before Christmas because their proposed final engagement at Crosfield House, Rhayader, due on Tuesday, December 23 had to be cancelled due to illness at the home.

For Tesco, members were advised to dress warmly including Christmas jumpers because they were singing in the entrance foyer. They were complimented on their seasonal dress and high-class performance. These comments were borne out by the fact that donations in the Bracken Trust bucket totalled £235.

This was a fantastic response from the local folk who were enjoying the singing, and supported the trust so generously.

It proved to be part of the grand total of more than £3,000 which the singers have raised for The Bracken Trust Cancer Support funds in 2025.