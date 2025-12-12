Llandrindod Wells pharmacy to get new entrance and shop front after planning success

Lakeside Pharmacy’s current entrance is right on the corner of the building on a slope.

Applicant Dylan Jones applied to create a new entrance on Princes Avenue, changing the shop front and windows and re-ordering the inside of the shop.

Powys County Council recently approved the planning application, giving the go-ahead for the entrance work

Mr Jones said the windows and doors will be timber, they currently employ nine fulltime equivalent members of staff and the pharmacy is open 8.30am until 5.30pm on Monday to Friday and 9am until 1pm on Saturdays.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council supported the plan with Councillor Sian Meredudd saying the changes would make it much easier to get into the pharmacy because at the moment the entrance is on the corner and there is a steepish slope for people older, less mobile or the disabled.

The current doorway will be completely closed off.