Men encouraged to undertake simple blood test that could detect 'silent killer'

An event in Ludlow is being held that will allow men to take a simple blood test that can detect the early signs of prostate cancer.

In conjunction with the Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group, a PSA testing session has been arranged for Saturday, July 27, at Ludlow Golf Club from 2pm to 5pm.

According to Prostate Cancer UK, almost half of men falsely believe they need invasive tests to check for prostate cancer, a charity has said.

Men are being urged to take a simple blood test that might save their lives

A rectal exam – during which a doctor or nurse will check inside a patient’s bottom using their finger – is no longer useful, according to the charity.

52,000 men are diagnosed with the cancer every year, which is often called a "silent killer" because it often shows no symptoms.

The potentially live saving test costs just £15. To attend the Ludlow event, sign up online at: mypsatests.org.uk