Conference Aston team brings smiles to Birmingham Children’s Hospital

The initiative was inspired by members of Conference Aston’s housekeeping team, who initially volunteered at a local primary school fundraising event through their active involvement with the school’s Parent & Family Association.

Their inflatable costumes to engage children were met with such a positive response that it inspired a new idea to bring the same joy to young patients at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Motivated by this experience, the team organised a special visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, donning the inflatable outfits and delivering thoughtful gifts to children receiving treatment. Their efforts reflected a compassionate approach to community engagement, and their actions quickly gained momentum across the wider Conference Aston team.

This followed, in the lead up to Easter, colleagues across departments came together to support the cause, collectively donating a significant number of Easter eggs to Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

This initiative is a strong example of how Conference Aston’s team consistently extends their commitment beyond core responsibilities, delivering meaningful impact within the wider community.

Samantha Brown, Head of Conference Aston, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our team for taking the initiative to give back in such a creative and meaningful way. Their dedication to supporting and making a difference in the local community is a true reflection of the values that define us and reinforces our commitment to being a socially responsible and trusted partner within the Midlands business community.”