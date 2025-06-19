Coverage Care acquires Market Drayton nursing home as part of strategic expansion in 30th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Coverage Care has operated Woodcroft as a tenant for the past 30 years, delivering high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care to the local community. The decision to purchase the building was approved by the organization's Board of Directors as part of a strategic move to ensure continuity of care and deliver long-term cost savings.

“We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with Woodcroft and the community it serves,” said Chief Executive, Debbie Price. “Acquiring the building allows us to secure the future of the home, invest further in its development, and continue providing the compassionate, person-centered care that families in Market Drayton rely on.”

Woodcroft is a home from home

Woodcroft features 50 bedrooms arranged in five smaller, family-style units, each with its own communal areas. The home offers a warm, supportive environment and a varied programme of activities designed to promote wellbeing and social engagement.

Woodcroft in Market Drayton

This latest acquisition adds to a growing list of properties now owned by Coverage Care, including Montgomery House in Shrewsbury, New Fairholme in Oswestry, Greenfields in Whitchurch, Innage Grange in Bridgnorth, The Cottage Christian in Newport, and Lightmoor View near Ironbridge.

The move reflects Coverage Care’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its infrastructure and ensuring the sustainability of its services across Shropshire.