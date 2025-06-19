Amber heat-health alert issued for all regions in England as temperatures climb

An amber heat-health alert has been issued for all regions in England as the UK could record a new high for the warmest day of the year on Thursday.

Eastern parts of Wales, the Midlands and the south-east of England could reach 30C, which would break the current record for 2025 of 29.4C set days ago in Santon Downham in Suffolk.

UV and pollen levels are also expected to climb alongside temperatures.

The amber alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency is in force from 12pm on Thursday until 9am on Monday.

Thursday may become the hottest day of the year so far (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It warns “significant impacts are likely” across health and social care services because of high temperatures, including a rise in deaths – particularly among those aged 65 and over or people with health conditions.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

A number of charities have also issued warnings about the potential risks of hotter weather.

The British Heart Foundation is encouraging people with heart conditions to take precautions such as staying cool and keeping hydrated to minimise potential health risks during a heatwave, saying the heat can put extra strain on the heart.

Age UK urged people to check in on older relatives, friends, and neighbours to see if they need anything and to make sure they are not feeling overwhelmed by the excessive heat.

Dementia UK issued advice and tips on how to support a loved one with dementia in the heat, including keeping hydrated; staying cool with appropriate clothing; keeping the person out of the heat; cooling the person down by avoiding hot drinks, alcohol and caffeine; and keeping the home environment cool.