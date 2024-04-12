AI and digital tablets help provide path to life with less joint pain in new pool-based rehab sessions

The collaboration will see a programme offered to help those with musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions such as arthritis, back and chronic pain as well as problems both pre- and post-surgery.

The non-profit social enterprise’s technology harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to create personalised exercise programmes and augmented reality games that customers access on bespoke, waterproof tablets.

Good Boost provide aqua and land-based classes – though the initial offer in STW is largely pool-based aqua sessions.

These will be offered across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in leisure centres including Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Oswestry, Wellington and Abraham Darby.

People will be able to self-refer onto the programme, paying a small fee of around £4 to £5 per session. Sessions last for up to 40 minutes, with the emphasis on variety not repetition.

The partnership officially launches on Monday next week, but a number of trial sessions have already taken place with residents from Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Dawn Rose was one of the early participants. She said: “You go for a long time feeling you can’t do anything, so you get a boost coming to the Good Boost session and realising you can do it – and it makes you want to do more.

“It is good to be in the water. My ability is better in the water and it helps build up my confidence. Coming to groups, stops you feeling isolated, and you make friends.”

Another to join the initial pilot was Iain Coleman, who added: “I had not been in water for years. If waiting for physiotherapy, it’s good way to start managing your health and I will join the sessions. I liked being told what to do and it was a good individual programme.”

Geraldine Vaughan, Programme Manager for the MSK Transformation Programme in STW, said: “The trial sessions we have carried out so far, and the participants’ feedback, has made me feel proud that we are introducing Good Boost across STW.

“This is an exercise class that boost people’s confidence – participants can go at their own pace, and it strengthens both physical health and mental health.

“For people suffering from pain, it allows them to enjoy movement again. Good Boost is a gateway to then join other classes and activities if the person chooses. The leisure centre facilitators’ warmness, and the welcoming group environment, also makes the person want to come back, and progress with the sessions.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners to launch Good Boost in Shropshire.

“The scheme is all about improving people’s physical and mental wellbeing and because everyone has their own programme and there is no competitive element it is inclusive and enjoyable for all abilities. We hope people will come together and support each other and become regular subscribers to the Good Boost programme.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be running Good Boost sessions at two of our leisure facilities in the borough.

“The trial sessions have shown how much customers appreciate this type of activity – doing their exercise at their own pace and ability. The leisure team here at Telford & Wrekin Leisure have worked with local health and care providers to provide sessions and we look forward to seeing them booked up.”

For more information about Good Boost and its partnership in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, including details of how to book onto sessions go to https://www.shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/good-boost-aqua-and-land-based-exercise-to-help-with-your-joint-or-muscle-pain/.