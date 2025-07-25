Powys Health Board meeting will consider next steps on Temporary Service Changes

Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) will consider recommendations on the next steps in relation to temporary service changes to community hospital services in Bronllys, Brecon, Llanidloes and Newtown, and to the opening hours Minor Injury Units (MIUs), at its public Board meeting on Wednesday, July 30.

The MIU in Brecon was previously open 24 hours a day and the MIU in Llandrindod Wells was previously open from 7am to midnight.

The temporary changes were agreed at a meeting on October 10 2024 and fully implemented in December 2024 for a six month period

When the temporary changes were approved, the health board recognised the very clear strength of public feeling expressed during the engagement but also acknowledged the very significant risks if challenges to the quality and sustainability of services were not addressed.

The recommendations due to be considered on Wednesday, follow a comprehensive six-month evaluation of the temporary changes introduced in December 2024.

The evaluation found positive impacts, including improved service reliability, enhanced patient and staff safety, reduced staffing costs, and better patient outcomes.

The Board will be asked to approve the temporary continuation of revised opening hours from 8am until 8pm for MIUs in Brecon and Llandrindod Wells and the Ready to Go Home Units in Llanidloes and Bronllys, and strengthened rehabilitation services in Brecon and Newtown.

If approved by the Board, these arrangements will remain temporarily in place pending decisions through the Better Together programme, which is currently reviewing the future shape of adult physical and mental health community services in Powys.

Engagement on Better Together has been taking place throughout 2025, drawing on a wide range of insights from patients, public, staff and stakeholders.

Detailed analysis of the opportunities and challenges for adult physical and mental health community services has been taking place, and a programme of events is being planned for autumn 2025 to work with communities across Powys to develop and agree the future shape of services.

More information is available from the health board website at https://pthb.nhs.wales/bettertogether

Meetings of the Board take place in public, and members of the community are able to follow the meeting online via livestream.

The agenda and papers for the Board, with a link to livestream, will be available in advance of the meeting from the health board website: https://pthb.nhs.wales/about-us/the-board/board-meetings/

The health board will ensure that the decision of the Board on July 30 is shared widely with staff, the public, and local communities next week.