Mystery Shropshire man scoops £1,000,000 EuroMillions win

Revealed only as 'Mr. N', a mystery Salopian scooped an incredible £1m prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, July 19.

The July draw created 10 lucky UK millionaires in one night, including one right here in Shropshire.

'Mr. N' has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

A county resident is £1m richer after the win

Andy Carter, the senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mr. N, who has become a millionaire overnight. Huge congratulations.”

There have been at least two big winners that have been revealed from the county this year.

In May, a 'Mr. H' bagged a cool £226,335 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the draw.

While in March, the National Lottery revealed 'Mr. T' scooped the top prize of £1m on the 'Black Pearl' instant win game.