Shropshire Star
Close

Mystery Shropshire man wins more than £225,000 on EuroMillions

A mystery lottery player in Shropshire has won nearly a quarter of a million on the EuroMillions.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published
A man in Shropshire has won £226,000 on the EuroMillions

The man, known only as 'Mr. H from Shropshire', received a cheque from the National Lottery for a cool £226,335 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the draw on Friday, May 24.

Mr H, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery app, said he plans to save the winnings for the future.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular