Mystery Shropshire man wins more than £225,000 on EuroMillions
A mystery lottery player in Shropshire has won nearly a quarter of a million on the EuroMillions.
Plus
Published
The man, known only as 'Mr. H from Shropshire', received a cheque from the National Lottery for a cool £226,335 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the draw on Friday, May 24.
Mr H, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery app, said he plans to save the winnings for the future.