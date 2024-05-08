Coracle World Championships ready to return

The event, supported by Invertek Drives for the third consecutive year, has already contributed more than £380,000 to the charity's vital work, and will take place on Friday, September 13.

Last year's competition saw £29,500 raised, and organisers are keen to surpass the total.

Entries are officially open, with up to 48 teams able to take part in the event which is hosted at Pengwern Boat Club.

More than 160 competitors from local businesses and organisations are expected to join in the madness – providing laughter and entertainment all in aid of a worthy cause.

Fancy dress is encouraged, with prizes for the most creative.

The winning team in 2023 are expected to be back to defend their title, with many challengers expected from all sides.

Competitors take to the water in the circular coracles with a single oar to steer and paddle from one side of the River Severn to the other, between the boat club and the Quarry.

After several heats, quarter finals, and semi finals, the winners are crowned world champions, followed by an awards ceremony and celebrations at the nearby The Boathouse pub.

Event chair, Jayney Davies, added: "The ongoing commitment of Invertek Drives and all our supporters is critical to maximising our fundraising efforts. Their support makes a world of difference.

“The championships are a unique way of raising vital money for Macmillan Cancer Support while having some great fun at the same time. It’s also a great team building event for local businesses and organisations looking for something different.”

"The World Coracle Championships are a fantastic showcase for the local community and an incredible opportunity to support the essential work of Macmillan Cancer Support," said Adrian Ellam, CEO at Invertek Drives.

"We are thrilled to be the event's main sponsor for the third year running. We'll put our competitive spirit forward with several teams of our own and encourage all local businesses and organisations to participate in this uniquely fun event."

John Harrison, relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: "The championships are a brilliant fundraising tradition, raising vital money to help people affected by cancer, all while having a great time.

"Over 3,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Shropshire and when that happens, Macmillan is here to do whatever it takes to ensure they can live their lives to the fullest by offering emotional, financial, medical and practical support.

“The Coracle World Championships are crucial in helping Macmillan to deliver that life-changing support, so we're calling on teams old and new to sign up now for an exciting day on the river.”

To register your team and get involved, visit http://www.coracleworldchampionship.co.uk/register.html

For more information visit www.coracleworldchampionships.co.uk