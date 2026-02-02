Shropshire organic farm to get a share of a £500,000 fund for eco work

Fordhall Organic Farm in Market Drayton was bought by the local community in 2006 and is celebrating its 20th year.

Now the farm is among six projects in the UK that have been chosen for backing for its ecological work.

Levy, a leading global hospitality partner, is a proud founding partner of the Living System Fund, which it has developed with not-for-profit RegenFutureCo CIC – a pioneering consultancy dedicated to advancing circular and regenerative practices.

Levy is giving £500,000 to the fund in 2026 to benefit six project.

Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton

The projects that have been chosen for their commitment to nature restoration and social impact, to represent a diverse range of landscapes, and because of their relevance to Levy’s supply chain as a leading hospitality partner.

Volunteers at the pond

The Fordhall Farm Community Land Initiative at the organic farm in Market Drayton has been given the cash for its bespoke hydrology and ecosystems projects to support Rriver-friendly farming".

Charlotte Hollins who runs the farm with her partner Ben

The works, including restoration of the farm’s oldest spring-fed pond, transplanting native marsh plants and planting apple trees along water courses, will attract native species, and provide places for wildlife and people to enjoy the benefits of a healthy water ecosystem and the wildlife it hosts.

Jon Davies, CEO of Levy said: "I’m genuinely excited to see the tangible restoration, the community benefits, and the social impact these projects will deliver. And I hope this inaugural cohort becomes a powerful learning community - one that shares knowledge, grows together, and inspires even bolder action."

A spokesperson for Fordhall Organic Farm said: "This is very exciting for us and our future, especially as we head into our 20th year of community-ownership."