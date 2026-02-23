Successful young farmers fundraiser raises over £9,000 for vital causes

Members of Pontfaen Young Farmers Club with some of the cheques they have presented to various charities

The popular annual event raised over £9,000, the chosen charities for the fundraiser was the Wales Air Ambulance and The Brain Tumour Charity, who each received £3,000.

Wales Air Ambulance was delighted to be one of the charities to benefit from their annual tractor and 4x4 run, which has raised more than £34,000 for worthy causes during the past five years.

Donations were also made to the paediatric wards at Glangwili Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil and Hereford hospitals, which all received a £500. Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital also received £500 donation.

The tractor and 4x4 run brought festive cheer and community spirit to Brecon while raising funds for the vital causes.

Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager, Kate Thomas and Ann Payne, Volunteer for the Wales Air Ambulance, were presented with the funds during a recent cheque presentation at the club’s annual concert at Brecon High School.

During the presentation the charities representatives expressed her heartfelt thanks.

The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.

It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £13 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.

As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.

Kate Thomas, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager for Powys, said: “Wales Air Ambulance was honoured to be one of Pontfaen Young Farmers Club’s chosen charities for another year. Over the years, the young farmers have raised an incredible amount for good causes. Over £34,000 has been raised, which is amazing.

“A huge thank you to Pontfaen Young Farmers Club, who have dedicated so much time and

effort in making sure that the popular tractor & 4x4 run is a huge success and is enjoyed by people of all ages, in the community. A special thank you to the Pontfaen Young Farmers Club, their sponsors, stewards, marshals, participants, council, supporters and spectators who made the event the huge success that it was.

“The £3,000 raised for our all-Wales Charity will help us continue to be there for the people of Wales 24/7. The donation will help keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road throughout the country. Thank you so much, we really appreciate the continued support the Club gives to our lifesaving Charity.

“For everyone who organised the event, took part or attended the fundraiser, you’ve all played an important part in saving lives across Wales.”