Farmers’ Union of Wales welcomes tougher laws against dog attacks

Under the changes, the previous £1,000 cap on fines for livestock worrying in Wales and England will be removed, paving the way for unlimited fines, and police given powers to detain dogs believed to pose an ongoing threat to livestock.

A number of key reforms are included as part of the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, including wider police powers to seize and detain dogs suspected of attacking livestock.

Police will also be able to obtain warrants to access the homes of owners of animals suspected of an offence, strengthening the ability to gather evidence and support prosecutions.

The legislation also modernises definitions of livestock and what constitutes an attack, reflecting changes in farming practices and patterns of dog ownership. For the first time, llamas and alpacas will receive the same legal protections as cattle, sheep, goats and poultry.

The Bill also clarifies that offences can occur on roads and paths, ensuring livestock remain protected while being moved along tracks and highways.

Commenting, FUW regional vice president Anwen Hughes said: “Dog attacks inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes and lambs can become separated from their mothers.

"The FUW has long campaigned for stronger police and legal powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock, recognising the devastating and ongoing impact these incidents have on Welsh farmers. We therefore warmly welcome the passing of this important legislation, which represents a significant and long-overdue step forward in protecting livestock, supporting farmers, and strengthening rural communities.

"In the meantime, it remains crucial that dog owners demonstrate diligence and responsibility when out with their dogs. Dog owners should never underestimate their dog; even the most friendly and well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase and it's vital that owners act responsibly when outside in the countryside.”