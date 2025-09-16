Country's first community-owned farm in north Shropshire to double in size after after donation - but there's a twist

Fordhall Organic Farm, near Market Drayton, became England’s first community-owned farm in 2006, after a national campaign saved it from industrial development.

Faced with eviction in 2005, the family behind the farm raised enough money through 8,000 non-profit shareholders to purchase the 126-acre site. Since then, the farm has thrived under the leadership of tenant farmer Ben Hollins and his sister Charlotte - children of Arthur Hollins who turned the farm organic.

Now, Fordhall Farm has announced that it will double in size thanks to the generous donation of a second farm - but there's a twist.

Ben Hollins and sister Charlotte at Fordhall Farm, near Market Drayton

The farm that is being gifted is not in Market Drayton, nor is it in Shropshire, but incredibly, 200 miles away in Devon.

West Town Farm, near Exeter, is a 170-acre organic beef and sheep enterprise. Like Fordhall, it hosts a wide range of community activities including arts, community gardening, camping, weddings and community events, and also boasts a farm shop.

Its current owner, Andy Bragg, said he believes that farms should be at the "heart of rural communities", and, as he approaches retirement, has decided to gift the farm to the Fordhall Community Land Initiative to ensure that West Town's community ethos continues.

Charlotte Hollins, General Manager at Fordhall Community Land Initiative said: "The similarities between West Town and Fordhall are striking. Both are organic, pasture-for-life livestock farms and have community at our heart.

Charlotte Hollins of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative

"We both want to show a different direction for farming and understand the importance of retaining those connections to the land both within our communities as well as the soil. We have also both been described as slightly quirky, different and even crack-pot at times!

"Dad (late Arthur Hollins) and Andy are such similar characters. The charitable structure of Fordhall Community Land Initiative means that the amazing work begun by Andy in Devon can be continued and secured well into the future, alongside the work of Dad, at Fordhall. Both with local people fully involved in the process."

The transfer of the farm to Fordhall will not be completed until 2027, allowing time for legal and governance structures to be finalised.

In the meantime, existing staff at West Town, including Andy, will continue running the farm, while the Fordhall Community Land Initiative will provide support and guidance, drawing on nearly 20 years of experience in community farm ownership.

"I suppose some people will think it’s strange to give my farm away," said Andy.

Andy Bragg, owner of West Town Farm near Exeter that he is gifting to Fordhall Organic Farm

"I don’t want West Town Farm to be gobbled up by some giant agri-business. What I care about is that the farm’s place in the community and locality. I want the farm to benefit everyone and I know that giving it to Fordhall Community Land Initiative will ensure this happens.

"Fordhall’s values are strongly aligned and gifting West Town Farm to ordhall will protect West Town Farm’s mission and values. Although we are 200 miles apart, the synergy between us means we are both on the same path.

"Learning together, supporting each other and playing a part in our local communities. Whether that is hosting school visits, art groups or barn dances etc, and the local community will always be welcome."