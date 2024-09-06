Shropshire Farming Talk: Harper Adams University

Each of these has a role to play, and each influences the other: and, as an award-winning specialist University, each is truly valued by our employees.

In early September, just before graduation, we hold two annual conferences for our staff.

One – which will be held next week – focuses on teaching and learning, while the other, held this week, looked at our work in research.

This conference – which is now in its fourth year – gives us a moment to stop and take stock; and our academics, Postdoctoral Researchers and PhD students to share the latest news about their work, through a range of lectures and poster presentations.

It gives us the chance to share the excellent and impactful research being carried out all over the University with our colleagues, to collaborate on ideas, and to be inspired. More than 100 people registered for this year’s conference, and there were 52 different pieces of research presented, either through poster presentations or in person.

There were a wealth of topics: our Animal Behaviour scientists talking about their work looking at how humans, animals, and machines interact – and what that means for the welfare of the animals; our Food researchers looking at how sugars develop in West Midlands grapes – and what that might mean for the wine we produce; and how using robots to grow and harvest crops in strips could boost biodiversity.

We also heard from some of the fourth-year apprentices on our BSc (Hons) Food Industry Technical Professional Degree Apprenticeship programme.

These students, who are employed at companies including Avara Foods, Christeyns, and Premier Foods, were discussing their research projects - which in many cases relates directly to their role or the sector they work in.

This focus on applied research – that is, work which can be used to solve real-world problems, and which helps answer crucial questions in our food and farming sectors – was a notable part of the day and it’s something which drives our research across the University.

We recognise that no single individual or organisation can solve the world’s sustainability issues alone, and that it is through bringing together our disciplines and departments, our collaborators and partners, and by drawing on our global networks, that we make the difference.

Research and innovation has been at the heart of what we do for many decades: and, through conferences like this, we aim to identify and harness new scientific developments and emerging technologies to keep driving forwards into the future.

by Professor Dawn Arnold is Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research and Research Culture at Harper Adams University.