From ‘egg chasing’ to egg production for Welsh rugby star

Dan, who is currently plying his trade with the Newport-based Dragons and has 75 caps for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, has set up his own egg production company on his family’s farm in Abbeycwmhir.

No6 Egg Company, named after the shirt number he usually wears on the rugby field as a blindside flanker, received just over £4,000 from the county council towards new farm management software in 2024.

It was put towards buying and installing the BigFarmNet software and database, with the aim of improving production of organic free-range eggs.

Dan, who is a director of the company, said: “I want to sell more eggs directly to local customers and retail with the extra help from the software package.

“I will be able to increase production by having real time access via a computer and apps to the production settings. The software enables more control which offers increased productivity, which will also allow me to employ more staff as demand grows with the packaging of eggs.”

No6 Egg Company was already supplying eggs to Waitrose and Marks & Spencer, before applying for the grant.

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said: “It’s great that we have been able to support 84 businesses over the last 18 months with the growth grants scheme, including farm diversification projects like Dan’s. We wish him every success in the future and hope he will be as successful as an entrepreneur as he has been on the rugby field.”

If you have a question about economic development in Powys email: economicdevelopment@powys.gov.uk or visit the council’s website to see what support is available for businesses now: https://en.powys.gov.uk/businesses

Help can also be accessed through Business Wales: https://businesswales.gov.wales/

Dan Lydiate is among the many business people who have accessed training and advice through Business Wales.

Powys Business Growth Grants were available to help fund capital schemes and one-off revenue projects, and were administer by the council’s Economy and Climate Service. They were funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.