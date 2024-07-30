Region gears up for popular Burwarton Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Burwarton Show takes place on the showground at Cleobury North.

Showing starts at 8am with the horses in the Main Ring and continues throughout the day with the livestock and horse classes in their respective show fields.

There are classes for heavy horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, carriage driving, dressage and show jumping, plus the ever-popular mounted Fancy Dress competition.

New this year will be a Champion of Champions award, judged during the Grand Parade.

Main Ring entertainment includes The Shetland Pony Grand National and Twit Twoo Falconry.

The Burwarton Show attracts people of all ages

Outside the arena, the Aldabra Giant Tortoises will captivate visitors while, in the Conservation Area, there will be demonstrations of fly casting and fly tying for those interested in fishing.

A stroll through the vintage tractor exhibits will offer a reminder of farming methods of yesteryear while the Food Hall offers a vast array of food, drink and ice cream produced by local businesses.

For youngsters, the Panic Circus team brings a modern social circus in the Children’s Play Area.

Chloe Peruzza at last year's show

An ‘ask the farmer’ tent is also being run by Clee View Farmers in the Countryside Area, in between the fishing pools and the Home and Handicraft Tent.

An active network of more than 60 farmers, the Clee View Farmers group spans over 15,000 hectares of South Shropshire countryside.

Tickets can be bought online at burwartonshow.co.uk.

The Showground is at WV16 6RP on the B4364 between Bridgnorth and Ludlow.