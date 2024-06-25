New health test will aid growers

PlantSapCheck offers growers an accurate way to identify the nutrient composition of plant material, Eurofins Agro UK specialist Shane Brewer said.

Mr Brewer added: “We now have the technology in our UK laboratories to test pressed plant material that has been frozen and thawed.”

He said: “This analysis determines all the nutrients in the sap and the cytoplasm to provide a picture of plant nutrient uptake.”

Using just 200 grams of fresh plant material, the test shows the dynamics of nutrient uptake in the sap flow and cellular fluid.