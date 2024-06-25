New health test will aid growers
A new plant health test offered by Eurofins Agro UK can identify nutrients in cytoplasm and vascular bundles, bosses at the company have said.
By Iain St John
PlantSapCheck offers growers an accurate way to identify the nutrient composition of plant material, Eurofins Agro UK specialist Shane Brewer said.
Mr Brewer added: “We now have the technology in our UK laboratories to test pressed plant material that has been frozen and thawed.”
He said: “This analysis determines all the nutrients in the sap and the cytoplasm to provide a picture of plant nutrient uptake.”
Using just 200 grams of fresh plant material, the test shows the dynamics of nutrient uptake in the sap flow and cellular fluid.