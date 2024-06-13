Price list revealed as some farm machinery reaches £40,000 at Shrewsbury sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Highlights of the day included a 2022 Mzuri Pro-Tilt 4t Combi Drill from the Albrighton Estate’s reduction sale which sold for £40,000, followed by a genuine 2017 Kubota M5111 with an 1854 loader from a local farm at £23,000.

Halls’ own Manitou, which had seen many years of machinery sales, sold for £15,200 and an Arrowquip Q-Catch 74 mobile cattle handling system made £14,500.

Almost every foot of display space was taken up by the bi-monthly sale which recorded an 80 per cent clearance rate.

There were 500 lots in the workshop tools, sundries and livestock equipment section, followed by 310 lots in the machinery, implements and tractors.

The sale included 18 tractors, four loaders, eight vehicles, seven quad bikes and ATVs, 35 toppers and mowers, 25 haybobs, tedders and rakes and much more.

“Late entries spilled out of the top car park in the first part of the sale which saw a good trade, with plenty of livestock equipment selling well,” said Jonny Dymond, Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager. “Machinery filled the yard in every direction for the second part of the sale. With so many lots, we would like to thank all of our vendors and buyers for contributing to such a successful day.”

Halls’ own Manitou sold for £15,200

Other leading prices were £10,400 for a 1999 John Deere 5300 4wd with Quickie Loader, £8,750 for an Amazone 3m combination drill, £8,600 for a 1999 Lamborghini Racing 190, £8,500 for a 2007 Land Rover Defender 90 with 87,000 miles on the clock, £8,000 for a Sumo 3m cultivator and rear roll, £6,800 for a 2017 Yamaha Wolverine 4x4 utility vehicle and £6,000 each for a Strautmann 1250 12 cube Verti Mix feeder wagon and a Jetchem Super Jet drain cleaner.

This 2017 Kubota M5111 with an 1854 loader sold for £23,000.

Other prices included £5,300 for a West 10 tonne twin axle silage trailer with sprung drawbar, £5,200 for a Super Amazone KE3000 power harrow, £5,000 for a 2015 Mzuri Rezult stubble rake, £4,200 each for a 1987 Renault 75.14 4wd and a 12m Twose rollers, £3,400 each for an AW 14 tonne tipping trailer and a 2006 Lely Lotus 600 4 Rotor Tedder, £3,300 for a 2015 Claas Liner 420 single rota rake, £3,200 for a 2009 Pottinger Hit 800 NZ 6 rota tedder, £3,150 for a Spaldings Flatlift 5 Leg subsoiler cultivator and 10ft roller bar and £3,000 for a heavy duty plant trailer with ramps.

The next Shrewsbury Plant and Machinery Sale is on Friday, August 16 and the deadline for catalogue entries is Monday, August 5. For more information, contact the Shrewsbury Market Office on 01743 462620, email: market@hallsgb.com or auctioneer Henry Hyde on Tel 07398137343.