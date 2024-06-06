Find out some of the venue where you can enjoy Open Farm Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Open Farm Sunday (OFS) is organised by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), who support farms of all sizes with advice and free resources to showcase British agriculture.

Now in its 18th year, the industry’s annual open day provides an opportunity for farmers to put their stories centre stage and promote a positive image of the industry.

Annabel Shackleton, OFS Manager, said: “We know that most farmers don’t consider themselves ‘heroes’ however Open Farm Sunday provides a fantastic opportunity to communicate achievements, high standards and commitment to sustainability.”

LEAF research shows that 62 per cent of last year’s visitors reported they wanted to hear more farming stories.

Since the first national Open Farm Sunday in 2006, over 1,600 farmers across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed over 2.7 million people onto farms for one Sunday each year.

The Oteley Estate in Ellesmere is among those who will open farm gates on Sunday. The 2,000-acre farm is home to Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle, a flock of sheep, and some pigs.

The open day will give the public the opportunity to visit the Oteley Estate and get a glimpse into how their food is produced and what the farming estate does to manage the environment.

At Oteley’s event, visitors will have the opportunity to get up close to the farm machinery, meet the cattle and Saddleback pigs and learn more about how they are reared.

Visitors can also learn about the importance of farm vets with Elaine Russell, Clinical Director at Brownlow Vets. The North Shropshire Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers will be showing visitors how the wool from Oteley’s sheep is turned into sustainable clothes.

Clare Mainwaring, from the Oteley Estate, said: “Come and learn about life on a farm in our beautiful surroundings. We’ll be joined by several businesses, including Liz Johnson from Frontier who works closely with farmers to market their grain to the global market, and Jo Williams from Williams Round who advises on day-to-day farming practices and is passionate about sustainable land management to protect assets for future generations.

“It’ll be a great day out, with refreshments available in our old stable yard and lots to see and do.”

The Oteley event is from 11am until 3pm. Entry to the Open Farm Sunday is free, although visitors are asked to register in advance at eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-farm-sunday-tickets-888352134147.

Other farms taking part may also require pre-booking a slot. Among those taking part are:

1. Home Farm, Attingham, Atcham, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY4 4TN. 10am-5pm.

2. Leaton Knolls farms, The Grain Store, Leaton, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY4 3AP. 10am-4pm. Booking details: trybooking.com/uk/DGFV

3 Lower Stanway & Wilderhope Manor & Shipton, Longville, Much Wenlock, Shropshire, TF13 6EG. 11am-4pm. Booking details: julian.radcliffe@artloss.com

4. Willowdene Farm, Willowdene Farm Chorley Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV16 6PP. 11am-2pm. Booking details: trybooking.com/uk/DCYM

5. Wyre Community Land Trust, St George's Farm, Tanners Hill Bewdley DY12 2LS, Worcestershire, DY12 2LS. 11am to 4pm.

6. Petsey Farm, Stoke on Tern, Market Drayton Shropshire TF9 3JQ.12noon-4pm.

To find out details of other venues nearby, visit https://farmsunday.org/visit-a-farm