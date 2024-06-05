Peter lands role at Nettex

Mr Duckworth has joined Staffiordshire-based Nettex from Agri-Lloyd.

“I started my agricultural career at Kilco and subsequently at Carrs Billington working with a broad mix of agricultural products," he said.

"However, the role at and Agri-Lloyd offered the opportunity to specialise in dairy. I am now excited to be bringing this holistic and specialist background to the role at Nettex,” he added.

Nettex is one of few animal health product manufacturers still operating with a UK production facility.

This, and the recent investment into the facility near Lichfield, presented the opportunity for Mr Duckworth to take on the role.

“It is encouraging that Nettex manufactures around 90 per cent of its products in the UK," he said.

"It offers the benefit of a UK team that understands domestic farming challenges and has the research and development expertise to create new products that deliver what farmers need."

Mr Duckworth now heads up an experienced team that covers the whole of the UK and Ireland to advise and sell the full Nettex product range.

“It is exciting to be working for a business that has the vision, facilities and skills to be successful and I am keen to be a part of it,” he concluded.