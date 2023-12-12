Shropshire farmer reaps rewards of saving beef herd at auction

Rob Alderson farms 420 acres near Craven Arms and rears lambs as well as growing wheat, barley, oats, beans and grass.

His North Devon cattle, also known as Ruby Reds, were set to be split up at auction but he kept the herd together to stabilise the number of beef cattle on his farm and to utilise traditional pastureland.

Since taking on the herd, he has bred their offspring with his commercial beef stock including his Limousin cross bred cattle.

Rob, who is a Ludlow NFU member, said: “My family has farmed here for more than 100 years and we have always had cattle and sheep and it has been really interesting bringing in a native breed.

“Pasture or grass-fed beef is great and something we should be shouting about more," he added.

"We produce climate-friendly, quality food here in this country and our cattle and sheep use land that is only suited for grazing – there are many benefits to that.

“The herd’s manure means I don’t have to use artificial fertiliser on that land at all and they are increasing organic matter in my soil which helps lock up carbon.

“Emissions from UK livestock are estimated to be around five per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions and I like to think I’m doing my bit here in South Shropshire, like many of my fellow farmers across the county.

“Some farmers also use by-products from the wider food chain like brewers’ spent grains from the beer industry to supplement their animals’ feed. This also helps to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of that side of the food production business too.

“Here at Onibury we do it using beans grown right here on the farm, our cattle are born here, finished with great care here before they head direct to market.”

Rob said that the plant matter trodden into the soil by his grazing cattle alongside their manure helped return important nutrients to the soil.

He said he recognised the many benefits of maintaining the ground and keeping heavy machinery off it during the winter months as it paid dividends when it came to the spring and new grass growth.