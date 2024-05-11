King Charles continues role as patron of food and farming charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

He has supported the charity since first becoming patron as Prince of Wales in 1999 and has also supported hundreds of farmer-led research trials with the charity’s Innovative Farmers network.

Innovative Farmers helps farmers to test sustainable solutions on real farms and has been funded by the former Prince of Wales Charitable Fund since it was launched 12 years ago. This support is continuing via the King Charles III Charitable Fund.

Soil Association Chief Executive Helen Browning said: “We are delighted that His Majesty King Charles will remain our patron. At the Soil Association we have been very fortunate to have worked closely with King Charles during his many years of extraordinary charitable work as the Prince of Wales.

“I feel privileged to know him as a fellow organic farmer with a lifelong dedication to healthy, sustainable food, and as a champion for nature, the countryside and its people.

“His Prince of Wales Charitable Fund has supported more than 120 farmer-led research trials with our Innovative Farmers network – but his support goes far beyond financial generosity.

“He follows the work of pioneering farmers with avid fascination and takes inspiration from them. We look forward to sharing more with the King as the Soil Association pursues a nature-friendly future with his support.”

Speaking at a 10-year anniversary event for Innovative Farmers held in 2022, the former Prince of Wales said he was “very proud” to have been able to support Innovative Farmers.