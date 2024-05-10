Countdown is on to Smallholding and Countryside Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event takes place at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells on May 18 and 19 and includes an array of display ring attractions, livestock and equine competitions, children's activities, shopping trade stands, live music plus food and drink.

The festival is seen as an excellent way to get started in the livestock and equine showing world, with a variety of competitions, including many rare and native breeds.

The Smallholders Centre will continue to be the main port of call for those wanting to learn more about the smallholder’s way of life. It’s an ideal place to stock up on the essentials from the agricultural and smallholding themed trade stands.

A variety of activities will be held in the Country Life Area, including the Premier Open Dog Show (Crufts 2025 Qualifier), The Woodville Medieval Re-enactment Camp, BASC gundogs demonstrations, British Army Health and Fitness, forestry competitions, sporting and countryside activities.

Families can get involved in Builth Bulls biking activities and obstacle course. While children can give cycling a go with helmets and bikes provided.

Panic Family Circus returns to entertain with circus skills, workshops and traditional puppet shows. For animal interactions, Will’s Petting Farm has a variety of small farm animals including ponies, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs and alpacas.

This year’s festival is packed with things to do and see, including a busy line up in the display ring featuring Dangerous Steve's motorbike stunt show, Paws for Thought dog display team, the Hackney Horse and Pony display, Scurry Driving and Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs. Show jumping competitions begin after 4pm and will run late into Saturday evening.

For the dog lovers, The Welsh Premier Open Dog Show is held all weekend with hundreds of dogs competing for a chance to qualify for Crufts 2025.

With visitors able to take their own dogs to the festival, RWAS Feature County of Ceredigion will be hosting a novelty Fun Dog Show in the Country Life Area.

Farming Connect Horticulture will take over the Members Centre for a Growers Market.

The versatility of wool and the creations that can be made from it will be promoted. Meirionnydd Shearing Centre will showcase our wool handling and blade shearing competitions for both novice and intermediate classes, along with a vintage shearing display.

In the Craft, Art & Education Hall, visitors can enjoy demonstrations from the Gwent Guild of Spinners and Weavers and many wool related trade stands.

Free car parking is located at the bottom end of the showground, with a forward parking area available for visitors displaying a blue badge.

People planning to attend the festival can skip the queues by buying their tickets online at the RWAS website – rwas.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/954. Earlybird online tickets are £18 for adults, £5 for children or family tickets cost £40.