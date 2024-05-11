CLA team discover more about research into tree planting and its impact on climate

Formed in 2014 as a result of a £15 million donation, BiFOR aims to provide fundamental science, social science and cultural research which is of direct relevance to global forested landscapes.

Their research has been organised into four key themes including climate – the impact of climate and environmental change on woodlands and health – the resilience of trees to invasive pests and diseases.

The other themes are global – big data approaches across space and deep time and urban and interdisciplinary – understanding the wider importance of trees and forests to human and non-human actors.

Attendees were welcomed to Norbury Park, 2,200 acres of former arable land which has been planted with new woodland to offset carbon, by Estate Director, Steve Spencer and owner, Professor Jo Bradwell.

Walking tours of Norbury Park and BiFOR itself took place.

CLA's Regional Director Sophie Dwerryhouse said: “This was an interesting and informative event which really enabled members to see what BiFOR is working on.

“We were able to see experiments taking place first hand and gain some understanding of how the data collected will enable future generations to mitigate the effects of climate and environmental change.”