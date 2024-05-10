King Charles III is new Royal Welsh Agricultural Society patron

As Prince of Wales, he consistently supported the RWAS, having visited the Royal Welsh Show seven times from 1969 to 2019 and he opened the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in 2001.

“To have the monarch as our patron is very special,” said Aled Rhys Jones, RWAS chief executive.

“We are immensely grateful to His Majesty for continuing his support to the society. He is a true champion of rural matters and has a deep affection for Wales.

"His support as patron will be a great endorsement to the work we do in promoting Welsh agriculture.”

The decision follows a review of the patronages of the late Queen, the former Prince of Wales and the former Duchess of Cornwall. The letter from Buckingham Palace to the RWAS read: ‘His Majesty would be delighted to accept’.

The Queen was patron of the RWAS for 70 years and showed great support. Her support reflected her long-lasting interest in Welsh agriculture, horticulture and rural affairs.

The Queen’s first official role with the RWAS was as Princess Elizabeth in 1947, when she was honorary president. She undertook a triumphant tour of the showground during a visit to the Royal Welsh Show, held in Carmarthen.

The late Queen had followed her late father, George VI, and her grandfather, George V in accepting the patronage.

King George V first became patron as Prince of Wales in 1907 and formally as King in 1911. His Silver Challenge Cup for the best Welsh Cob then became known as the George Prince of Wales Challenge Cup, one of the most famous cups presented at the Royal Welsh Show annually.