Thousands head to British Pig and Poultry Fair at NEC

The British Pig & Poultry Fair took place at the NEC in Birmingham and more than 330 exhibitors attended, with over 8,320 visitors making for an increase on 2022.

“It was heartening to see producers so upbeat about the future after what’s been a very difficult few years for the pig and poultry sectors,” said Philip Gready, chairman at The Royal Agricultural Society of England.

“Our key themes were innovation, collaboration and sustainability, and bringing everyone together under one roof also delivered the important element of networking and sharing knowledge. I think everyone was just delighted to come back together, talking about current issues, opportunities and the future.”

Building consumer trust and confidence was among the topics discussed, exploring how to reach the younger generations.