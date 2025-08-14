PLAY@ Lower Drayton Farm celebrates five years of family fun, farming and growth

Launched during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic in summer 2020, PLAY@ began with a bold vision: to bring families closer to farming through a fun, educational and immersive visitor experience. Fast-forward five years and the attraction has gone from strength to strength – welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors, winning multiple tourism awards, and evolving into one of the Midlands’ best-loved family days out.

Set on a real working farm, PLAY@ combines epic indoor and outdoor play with hands-on animal encounters, seasonal events, and a commitment to helping children understand where their food comes from. From the early days of socially distanced outdoor events, the attraction now boasts an ever-growing calendar that includes lambing and tulip fields during spring, summer maize maze and other seasonal celebrations all included within PLAY@ entry, alongside popular standalone ticketed events PYO Pumpkins and the magical Jingle Ville Christmas experience.

Recent additions to the PLAY@ calendar - ‘Sowing Season’, running through June, and ‘Harvest Hoedown’ in September build on the farming education ethos – and see visitors get out in the fields to plant seeds then later harvest farm-fresh veg to take home and cook for the family.

The attraction includes 2km square of indoor play space

As it marks its 5th ‘birthday’ on Friday, 15 August 2025, the farm is seeing further investment in new event spaces, expanded play areas and sustainable infrastructure, reflecting the team’s long-term commitment to innovation, accessibility and customer experience.

There is also acres of outdoor adventure play

Richard Bower, who farms the 750 acres alongside his father Ray, and who heads up the PLAY@ enterprise, said: “It’s been an incredible journey. To launch a business during a pandemic and see it grow into a much-loved destination is something we’re extremely proud of. The support from our visitors, team, and local community has been phenomenal – and we’ve got big plans for the next five years, too.”

To find out more or plan a visit, head to: playatthefarm.co.uk

Seasonal events like the Dino Discovery Maize Maze in summer means there's year-round fun down on the farm

The farm is also home to Staffordshire's biggest PYO Pumpkin Patch and several other ticketed events

PLAY@ visitors get to learn about farming through events like 'Lambs & Ewe' in February half term