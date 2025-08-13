14 great pictures from one of Radnorshire's annual agricultural shows
Fine weather at a Powys agricultural show attracted huge crowds and excellent entries in all sections
Once again, the sun was shining on Llanddewi Show & Sports.
Chairman, Marie Jones said that it had been a great success, thanking everyone for their massive team effort.
The show took place at Llanddewi Parish Hall and Llanddewi Ddole by kind permission of the Pugh family.
The horse and pony show included ridden classes, in hand classes, a working hunter competition and show jumping.
The sheep show returned and there was a popular speed shearing competition with juniors, intermediates, senior and open classes.
The dog show had pedigree, non-pedigree and fun classes and there was a vintage display of tractors, tools and implements, a barbecue and a bar.
There was also a children's fancy dress competition, various sideshows, a bouncy castle, ice cream van, sweets, burgers and drinks, on the field for everyone’s enjoyment.
The main attractions this year was Wye Valley Carvers, Steve’s Ferret Racing, the tug of war and the Llanddewi Sheep Spectacular – the speed shearing competition.
The Parish Hall once again hosted the craft, cookery, horticulture, children's craft classes and there was a chance to design the programme cover or a poster for next year’s show and Llanddewi’s Christmas card.
An after-show party with music from DJ Ryder will also include a licensed bar from 6pm, with the entertainment commencing at 8.30pm.
Pre-show week events had something for everyone.
A well supported car treasure hunt, children's disco, where the President, Martin Udall, chose the new Children's Show Ambassador - Nerys Powell, assisted by Hallie Jones, Delyth Miles and Harvey Davies who would help the President at the opening, as well as having a ride in the horse (Ozzy) and carriage around the show field.
A well supported open dominoes night, saw Mark Bevan and Jaz Jones in first place, with Joey and James Morgan runners up.
The very popular quiz night, with question master Paddy, assisted by Helen, saw 15 teams enter, eager to be the victors. In first place were 3 Men, a lady and a baby, second was The dream Tea and in third place was All the President's people.
The Mixed Pair Darts competition saw Molly Rowlands and Tom Nixon winning the Margaret Jones memorial Cup and the ever popular Tippit night saw Sam, Chloe and Dan win the Bill Bevan memorial Cup.
Show Day results
Horse and Pony Show
Stephens Perpetual Cup - Lead Rein - Suzann Wooley
Noel Pugh perpetual Challenge cup - 12.2hh-13.2hh - Angel Ives
Idris Watkins Challenge Cup - Trekking Horse or Pony - Milly Atherfield Dudley
Julie Lewis Perpetual Challenge Cup - Best foal - Thomas Ingram
Hay & Brecon Farmers Association perpetual Cup - Suzanne Wooley
Cefncunfoel Perpetual Cup - Highest points - Thomas Ingram
Dog Show
Brilliant turnout with plenty of Child Handlers getting involved
Pedigree champion - Jennifer Lemesurer with Penguin
Reserve - Jack Esworthy with Pepper
Non-Pedigree Champion - Sarah Lawlor with Banditt
Reserve - Finn Ross with Milo
Sheep Show
Aelwen Pugh memorial perpetual cup- Young handler - Lillie Dyke
Sheila Davies Memorial perpetual cup - Ram, Ewe & Ewe lamb - ?
Walsh Arms Perpetual cup - Overall show champion – Jack Nixon, Gareth Nixon and Sons
Tractors - Vintage display
Tractors - 1, Joseph Morgan - Massey 35; 2, Phil Ingram - Massey 35; 3, Barry Bevan - Fordson Power Major
Speed Shear
Novelty class - 1, Jack, Ellis and Lewis; 2, Gareth, Artie and Phil; 3, Henry, Ash and Lyndon
Local class -1, Andrew Bennett, 2, Mark Beval; 3, Ashley Jones
Junior Class – 1, Tom Evans; 2, Evan Davies; 3, Owain Rowlands
Intermediate class – 1, Evan Dyke; 2, Tom Evans; 3, Ross Samuel
Senior Class – 1, Rhys Davies; 2, Dan Drew; 3, Nathan Price
Open Class – 1, Andrew Morris; 2, Josh Morris; 3, Artie McCarthy
Hall results
Cookery - Mrs Edgar Morgan cup - Jane Pugh
Miniature cup - Jane Pugh
Men’s Cookery - Gareth Davies
Produce - Mr & Mrs G Groves - Diane Powell
Floral Display -Mr & Mrs E R Jones Cup - Sarah Brown
Craft - Mrs P Bond cup - Christie Gorman
Needlework - Mrs Bromley Martin cup - Sonia Bufton
Woodwork - W Scott cup - Helen Jenkins
Woodwork - 16 & under - Georgie Lawrence (photo)
Art - Erin Powell
Horticulture - Mervyn Thomas cup - Tony Lawrence
Llanddewi resident - Jane Pugh
Children
2 & under - Dykan Miles
3-4yrs - Hayley Powell Shield - Ellie Worts
5-7yrs - Llanddewi Sunday School - April Powell
8-9yrs - Llanddewi Parent & Toddler Shield - Harry Nicholls
10-11yrs -Yvonne Smith Award - Danny Ingram
11-16yrs - Mrs J E Price Award - Menna Thomas
Design Llanddewi Christmas card - Naomi Griffiths
Design next year’s programme cover - Erin Powell
Llanddewi in Bloom - Ian Staples