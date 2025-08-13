Dominoes - winners Mark and Jaz with the show chairman, Marie Jones

Once again, the sun was shining on Llanddewi Show & Sports.

Chairman, Marie Jones said that it had been a great success, thanking everyone for their massive team effort.

The show took place at Llanddewi Parish Hall and Llanddewi Ddole by kind permission of the Pugh family.

The horse and pony show included ridden classes, in hand classes, a working hunter competition and show jumping.

The sheep show returned and there was a popular speed shearing competition with juniors, intermediates, senior and open classes.

The dog show had pedigree, non-pedigree and fun classes and there was a vintage display of tractors, tools and implements, a barbecue and a bar.

There was also a children's fancy dress competition, various sideshows, a bouncy castle, ice cream van, sweets, burgers and drinks, on the field for everyone’s enjoyment.

The main attractions this year was Wye Valley Carvers, Steve’s Ferret Racing, the tug of war and the Llanddewi Sheep Spectacular – the speed shearing competition.

The Parish Hall once again hosted the craft, cookery, horticulture, children's craft classes and there was a chance to design the programme cover or a poster for next year’s show and Llanddewi’s Christmas card.

An after-show party with music from DJ Ryder will also include a licensed bar from 6pm, with the entertainment commencing at 8.30pm.

Pre-show week events had something for everyone.

A well supported car treasure hunt, children's disco, where the President, Martin Udall, chose the new Children's Show Ambassador - Nerys Powell, assisted by Hallie Jones, Delyth Miles and Harvey Davies who would help the President at the opening, as well as having a ride in the horse (Ozzy) and carriage around the show field.

A well supported open dominoes night, saw Mark Bevan and Jaz Jones in first place, with Joey and James Morgan runners up.

The very popular quiz night, with question master Paddy, assisted by Helen, saw 15 teams enter, eager to be the victors. In first place were 3 Men, a lady and a baby, second was The dream Tea and in third place was All the President's people.

The Mixed Pair Darts competition saw Molly Rowlands and Tom Nixon winning the Margaret Jones memorial Cup and the ever popular Tippit night saw Sam, Chloe and Dan win the Bill Bevan memorial Cup.



Show Day results



Horse and Pony Show

Stephens Perpetual Cup - Lead Rein - Suzann Wooley

Noel Pugh perpetual Challenge cup - 12.2hh-13.2hh - Angel Ives

Idris Watkins Challenge Cup - Trekking Horse or Pony - Milly Atherfield Dudley

Julie Lewis Perpetual Challenge Cup - Best foal - Thomas Ingram

Hay & Brecon Farmers Association perpetual Cup - Suzanne Wooley

Cefncunfoel Perpetual Cup - Highest points - Thomas Ingram



Dog Show

Brilliant turnout with plenty of Child Handlers getting involved

Pedigree champion - Jennifer Lemesurer with Penguin

Reserve - Jack Esworthy with Pepper

Non-Pedigree Champion - Sarah Lawlor with Banditt

Reserve - Finn Ross with Milo



Sheep Show

Aelwen Pugh memorial perpetual cup- Young handler - Lillie Dyke

Sheila Davies Memorial perpetual cup - Ram, Ewe & Ewe lamb - ?



Walsh Arms Perpetual cup - Overall show champion – Jack Nixon, Gareth Nixon and Sons

Tractors - Vintage display

Tractors - 1, Joseph Morgan - Massey 35; 2, Phil Ingram - Massey 35; 3, Barry Bevan - Fordson Power Major



Speed Shear



Novelty class - 1, Jack, Ellis and Lewis; 2, Gareth, Artie and Phil; 3, Henry, Ash and Lyndon



Local class -1, Andrew Bennett, 2, Mark Beval; 3, Ashley Jones



Junior Class – 1, Tom Evans; 2, Evan Davies; 3, Owain Rowlands



Intermediate class – 1, Evan Dyke; 2, Tom Evans; 3, Ross Samuel



Senior Class – 1, Rhys Davies; 2, Dan Drew; 3, Nathan Price



Open Class – 1, Andrew Morris; 2, Josh Morris; 3, Artie McCarthy

Hall results

Cookery - Mrs Edgar Morgan cup - Jane Pugh

Miniature cup - Jane Pugh

Men’s Cookery - Gareth Davies

Produce - Mr & Mrs G Groves - Diane Powell

Floral Display -Mr & Mrs E R Jones Cup - Sarah Brown

Craft - Mrs P Bond cup - Christie Gorman

Needlework - Mrs Bromley Martin cup - Sonia Bufton

Woodwork - W Scott cup - Helen Jenkins

Woodwork - 16 & under - Georgie Lawrence (photo)

Art - Erin Powell

Horticulture - Mervyn Thomas cup - Tony Lawrence

Llanddewi resident - Jane Pugh

Children

2 & under - Dykan Miles

3-4yrs - Hayley Powell Shield - Ellie Worts

5-7yrs - Llanddewi Sunday School - April Powell

8-9yrs - Llanddewi Parent & Toddler Shield - Harry Nicholls

10-11yrs -Yvonne Smith Award - Danny Ingram

11-16yrs - Mrs J E Price Award - Menna Thomas

Design Llanddewi Christmas card - Naomi Griffiths

Design next year’s programme cover - Erin Powell

Llanddewi in Bloom - Ian Staples

Nathan Price receiving the Lydia Lewis Memorial cup from president Martin Udall

Junior woodwork - Georgie Lawrence, with her horse

Ambassador Nerys Powel with attendants on a carriage on the showground





In second place in the dominoes event were Joey and James - with Marie Jones, Show Chairman

The darts winners Molly and Tom were presented with the Margaret Jones Cup by Ashley Jones, here with Marie Jones and President Martin Udall

Tippit winners Sam, Chloe and Dan were presented with the Bill Bevan Cup by Barry and Mark Bevan. Also with Show Chairman Marie Jones and Show President Martin Udall

Horses - Champion Suzanne Wooley

Sheep - Young Handler Lillie Dyke, with President Martin Udall

Hall competition winners - L-R - Back row - Caroline - Presidents Cup for her Cross stitch Sampler, Menna Thomas -11-16 yrs award, Jane Pugh - Cookery cup, Special cookery cup, and Horticulture - for Llanddewi resident, Behind - President Martin Udall, Sarah Brown - Floral Cup, Tony Lawrence – Horticulture. In the front row - Helen Jenkins - Woodwork Cup, Erin Powell - Art award, April Powell - 5-7 yrs award and new Junior President's cup - Jenni Thomas memorial cup for her Leaf insect collage and Danny Ingram - 10 - 11yrs award

Josie Williams in Young Handler ring

Henry and Charlie Goodwin, with their friend Albie Williams, enjoying the show