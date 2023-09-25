Harper Adams University celebrates the class of 2023

The day marked two decades of collaboration between Harper Adams and Beijing Agricultural University, with Professor Wu Yan, the institution’s Vice-President, addressing the morning ceremony.

The event comprised two ceremonies – one in the morning and one in the afternoon – and celebrated students who completed their courses in the 2022-23 academic year.

Family members, supporters, guests, governors, employees and friends assembled at each ceremony to watch the assembled graduands become graduates.

Harper Adams vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan opened both ceremonies and guest speakers were drawn from the Harper Adams alumni community – BSc (Hons) veterinary nursing and practice management alumna Phillipa Richmond and entomology MSc graduate Dr Liam Crowley.

Most recent past Students’ Union president, Jess Millbank, also spoke,and said: “We mark the end of this hopefully unforgettable journey, the people you have met, the memories and the knowledge you have gained here, as well as the invaluable friendships that will last a lifetime.

“It also marks the beginning of a new era, one where we can use the knowledge we have gained over the past few years to shape, change and develop the future we want to be in.”

During her speech, she highlighted the two decades of friendship, collaboration, and staff and student exchange between her institution and Harper Adams, noting the 1,000th degree resulting from the partnership was set to be awarded during the day’s ceremonies.

She added: “Dear graduates, you are stepping into a new experience in your life. There might be challenges ahead that feel like sailing through a giant wave and wind. I hope you will equip yourself with the sail of strong confidence and solid knowledge, to face the future challenges and pursue success in your destinations.

“With international vision, hardworking, awareness of social and public responsibilities, and stable development with long-term perspective, you will lead a meaningful life.”

Professor Sloan said students would be graduating into a world which presents a disparate range of challenges.

He added: “We are witnessing the displacing of populations through climate impacts, war or through desperation. All of these combine together to create conditions where the ability to manage land and natural resources to deliver necessary food security and limit negative climate impacts is getting harder and harder.

“My tone in that last section may present me as a pessimist. I can reassure you that I am not.

“I am an optimist to my core. In the face of such complex challenges, how can this be?

“Quite simply because of you and the people I work with. Your commitment and determination to make the difference fills me with both optimism and pride.