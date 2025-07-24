Drovers Retreat at Dolau, near Llandrindod Wells collected the accolade in the prestigious Travel & Hospitality Awards, which recognise organisations that have gone above and beyond in providing exceptional experiences to their customers.

This recognition exemplifies Drovers Retreat’s unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional service in the travel and hospitality industry.

Located on a small farm in the rolling borders country, Drovers Retreat was a 19th century, Grade II Listed, stone barn before it was carefully converted to a cottage for up to four guests in 2017.

A Green Tourism Silver Award winner, the cottage is situated on a local wildlife site with its own water supply and an ev charger. An adjoining games barn has a snooker table, table football and darts, while the cottage has board games and books.

Guests are able to enjoy woodland as well as self-guided walks in unspoilt countryside as well as stargaze in a dark sky at night.

The cottage is ideal for couples, families, walkers, dog owners and anyone looking for a chance to escape, relax and unwind in beautiful, natural surroundings.

A panel of experts evaluated submission materials, reviewed customer feedback and compared the facilities of each participant before the award winners were chosen.

“Our esteemed winners are those who have showcased their exceptional qualities, outstanding services and facilities, and unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction across numerous categories,” said a spokesman for the awards.

“We were astounded by the exceptional quality of entries this year and trust that this guide will serve as a valuable resource for discerning travellers as they plan their next luxurious getaway.”

Bob Kennard, Drovers Retreat co-owner with his wife, Carolyn, said: “Rural Mid Wales has a lot to offer tourists, especially as a great place to unwind and enjoy peace and nature, as well as history, landscapes and picturesque towns and villages. Yet it is relatively undiscovered.

“Perhaps this award will help to shine a light on the beauties and treasures of this wonderful area.”

Drovers Retreat - www.droversretreat.co.uk - is a member of MWT Cymru, the leading, independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

The bedroom at Drovers Retreat, Dolau, near Llandrindod Wells

The views from Drovers Retreat