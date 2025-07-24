Former FUW President honoured for services to Welsh agriculture at Royal Welsh Show

Glyn Roberts was first elected President of the Farmers’ Union of Wales in 2015, before being unanimously re-elected in 2020 and serving until 2023.

Prior to his election as President, Glyn served in countless roles within the Farmers’ Union of Wales, as FUW Caernarfonshire Chairman between 1999 and 2002, and as a member of the FUW’s Finance and Organisation Committee between 2003 and 2004. Following his time as President, he was appointed as a FUW Life Member.

Beyond his tireless work with the FUW, Glyn has also served in many prominent positions nationally and within his local community. He previously served as a non-executive director on the board of Hybu Cig Cymru by Welsh Assembly Government appointment, and in 2019 he was honoured by the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod in Dyffryn Conwy.

A first-generation sheep and beef farmer, Glyn’s agriculture journey began in 1976, completing a full-time course at Glynllifon Agricultural College. He went on to work as a shepherd at Dylasau Uchaf, Padog, before successfully submitting an application in 1977 for the tenancy of a 100-acre upland farm, Ynys Wen, Ysbyty Ifan

In 1983 he secured the tenancy of Dylasau Uchaf, a 350-acre farm owned by the National Trust, where he continues to farm with his wife Eleri. They have raised five children on the farm, with his daughter, Beca, now a partner in the farming business.

Serving as FUW President between 2015 and 2023, his Presidency coincided with several major challenges for the agricultural sector in Wales and the UK. These included the Brexit referendum, and the subsequent negotiations on the UK’s departure from the European Union, and the lengthy discussions on Welsh agricultural framework and funding that followed. His Presidency also coincided with the unprecedented pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting Glyn Roberts with the award at the FUW President Reception at the Royal Welsh Show, his successor, Ian Rickman said: "Glyn Roberts is a tireless champion for the interests of Welsh agriculture, and has shown unwavering commitment towards the Farmers’ Union of Wales all throughout his life.

As his Deputy President, I was fortunate enough to see first-hand his ability and passion in navigating complex challenges; tirelessly working to secure a prosperous future for farmers across Wales.

Throughout his Presidency, Glyn faced monumental challenges - from Brexit and the fall-out that followed to the unprecedented uncertainties of the Covid pandemic. However, Glyn’s leadership, good humour and unwavering dedication to Wales’ rural communities shone throughout, securing key wins for Welsh farmers throughout his Presidency. He is undoubtedly a deserving winner of this award. Llongyfarchiadau, Glyn.”