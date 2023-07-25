RABI in call for Shropshire farming community to seek when needed

Kate Jones

Kate Jones, RABI’s regional manager for the West Midlands, was speaking in response to leading regional auctioneers Halls donating part of its commission to the charity from two Welsh border dispersal sales this year.

“Hopefully, with the funds that are raised from these two sales, we will be able to support those who are struggling in the farming community,” she said.

“Farming these days is very complex. In an ideal world, RABI wouldn’t exist but I am glad it does.

“It is extremely generous of Halls to donate part of their sale commission to the charity. We really appreciate their continued support.”

Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager, said: “The opportunity arose with both dispersal sales, which had a connection with health and wellbeing, for the company to support RABI.

“We took the decision as a company to make a significant donation to RABI which does such great work supporting farming communities. We know that the money is going directly to support people in the rural community who are struggling for a variety of reasons.”

Kate said she was shocked when the Big Farming Survey, national research conducted by RABI in 2021, revealed that 16 per cent of 16-24-year-olds do not confide in anyone, choosing to keep things to themselves.

“These young people may seem to have access to everything because they are active on social media, but that is not a true reflection of what they are really feeling,” she said.

“That’s why it’s very important to raise awareness of the support that RABI offers. It’s crucial that we teach the younger generation so that they feel they can reach out to other people and say they understand the challenges they are facing.

“By supporting people in the farming community, RABI gives them the breathing space in difficult times. Often when you step back for a moment, you see things from a different perspective.

“RABI provides mental health training to equip people to have conversations with those that might be struggling – to ask if they really are ok! Following a half day, one day or two day course, you feel empowered to have those conversations.”

This Big Farming Survey considered for the first time the relationship between the physical and mental health of farming people and the health of farm businesses.

Key findings included low levels of mental health and wellbeing – 36 per cent of the farming community are probably or possibly depressed.

In addition, findings included concerning mental health and wellbeing picture amongst women in agriculture – more than half of women (58 per cent) experience mild, moderate or severe anxiety.

Other results showed:

1. Multiple causes of stress amongst the farming community – an average of six factors cause stress. The most commonly reported sources of stress are regulation, compliance and inspection, Covid-19, bad/unpredictable weather, loss of subsides/future trade deals.

2. High levels of physical health issues impacting across the farming community – more than half (52 per cent) experience pain and discomfort, one in four have mobility problems and 21 per cent have problems in undertaking usual tasks due to health issues.