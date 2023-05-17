Strong demand at South Devon Midland Club’s spring sale in Shrewsbury

The return of the South Devon Midland Club’s spring sale to Shrewsbury saw a range of good quality pedigree cattle offered to buyers from across the country.

The event, hosted by Halls Auctioneers, showcased a remarkable selection of top-quality pedigree cattle that captivated buyers from all corners of the country, sparking spirited bidding and admiration throughout the day.

The star of the show was Z Coton Inquisitor 2, a remarkable homozygous polled bull hailing from C J Page in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Born in February 2021, this exceptional bull carried an impressive lineage boasting Woodbastwick, Waterlane, and Welland Valley. Colcharton Farm Partners from Tavistock, Devon, recognized his extraordinary qualities and eagerly welcomed him into their fold, securing him for an impressive 6,400gns.

Kestle Dominator 5, from R A Rundle in Newquay, Cornwall, was the second highest-priced offering of the day, commanding a price of 3,600 gns.

The outstanding bull, sired by the renowned Welland Valley Dominator and born to the home-bred cow Kestle Tulip 111, showcased a remarkable Quality Beef Index ranking among the breed's top 5%. A K Watkins, a Herefordshire beef producer from Kentchurch, recognised his immense potential and eagerly secured him.

O Brewin, from Thorpe Langton, Leicestershire, added to the excitement with their April 2021-born son of Carzise Claudius 1. This bull found a new home with Wood Farm Partnership in Daventry, Northamptonshire, garnering a respectable price of 3,000gns.

Females prices peaked at 3000gns for the sales most local vendor Mr R Hartshorn from Telford with AI Cilgwrrwg Gwyneth, sired by Welland Valley Dynamic 6 out of a show winning dam. He was secured by Messrs T M Paton & Sons, Milton Keynes.

Jonny Dymond, the senior livestock auctioneer at Halls, said: "It was great to have the South Devon Breed at Shrewsbury.

"A small yet mighty entry sparked strong demand, resulting in leading prices of 6400gns for bulls and 3000 gns for heifers. The event showcased a diverse range of vendors from as far as Cornwall, and buyers from Devon and onlookers from Norfolk, underlining the widespread appeal of the Shrewsbury Auction Centre as a hub for commercial and pedigree cattle buyers and sellers. "