James lands management role with ForFarmers UK

James Collantine has joined the ForFarmers UK team as Blend Development Manager operating in northern England.

The role will entail pricing, raw material acquisition, and tailored blend formulation for ForFarmers customers from Birmingham to the Scottish border.

James has a wealth of experience having worked in similar roles within the feed industry for more than 10 years and practical, on-farm experience having also worked as a dairy farm manager.

“After a spell working in feed sales in Scotland, I undertook further education and studied for a Diploma in Ruminant Nutrition at Harper Adams in 2016, to expand my knowledge and skillset,” said James.

“My new role provides a great opportunity to apply my expertise by understanding the requirements of ForFarmers customers and delivering the most suitable blends that maximise their returns on feed.”

Huw Richard Jones, Sales Manager of Blends, said: “With a vast range of experience within the agriculture industry combined with his technical knowledge, James will be a great asset for ForFarmers and our ruminant customers in the north.”