Shropshire Farming Talk: Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Code of Practice for England

The code, which was a key recommendation of the Rock Review provides 'a positive clarification of what good practice is between agricultural landlords and tenants, a valuable document promoting good practice within the industry to enhance relationships and ultimately result in less disputes and better ongoing relations'.

The Code was produced by a broad base of industry representatives including those from the RICS, CAAV, NFU, CLA and TFA.

It will be made available to all landlords and tenants and can be downloaded from the websites of any of the above bodies.