Priceless Aston Martin restored in Bridgnorth goes back in time

The Aston Martin Bulldog was a prototype car that was built by the iconic car brand in 1979.

The vehicle never went into full production and despite being touted as the company's first 200mph supercar, it never achieved its top speed – until last year.

Following an an 18-month period involving 7,000 hours of restoration, and hundreds of hours carried out on testing and adjustment by Classic Motor Cars Ltd (CMC) in Bridgnorth, the car finally hit he 200mph mark at a former NATO airbase in Campbeltown, Scotland, in June year.