Shropshire Farming Talk: Walford College

We have been taking soil samples and checking the pH of the fields to identify any corrections that will be needed. Organic matter levels in the soil and pH affect grass growth and soil health. This has a direct impact on milk production, cow health and sustainability.

Where possible we use organic matter and spread muck as this is essential to support beneficial soil organisms, soil health, moisture retention and root development. It is a more sustainable way of fertilising as long as the nutrient levels and pH are balanced.

We are getting closer to drying off the cows, which is planned to start in 80 days. Therefore milk production drops slightly with 14 to 16 litres per cow being produced on average.

We have had a really successful breeding season with exceptionally good pregnancy rates and the number of cows retained in the herd are above target.

This has allowed us to review the herd performance and remove a higher number of poor performing cows from the herd. The aim is to keep improving the whole herd performance through monitoring, looking at the cow performance indicators and targeting our breeding and selection.

So far this has really helped health status, reduced mastitis and increased conception rates. Thankfully it has also helped us manage the ever-increasing costs of feed, fuel and consumables.

The team have been getting their exercise as we measure the grass on the grazing platforms several times a week when the cows are out to maximise grass productivity and the grazing rotation.

The focus is to hit residual targets. In other words, the grass needs to be grazed evenly and efficiently to the perfect level to stimulate high quality re-growth (providing maximum levels of energy, protein and nutrients to the cows as they return around the grazing rotation).

We are really pleased to see that together the grass selection and rotation, in combination with the cow type, have worked exceptionally well over spring with the cows nearly completing their third grazing rotation.

As we get closer to half term we are close to completing the assessment cycles and work placements with our land based students. Our motor vehicle students and foundation learners have some more key assessments in the summer term along with the GCSEs. Everyone is looking forward to some more sunshine and some relaxation at the end of term.

by Bronwen Bray, Head Walford College