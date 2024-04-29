Shropshire Farming Talk: Meat remains a winner for family dinners despite rising prices

Lockdowns, rising food prices and more people working from home, have all contributed. However, meat remains a mealtime staple for many.

Despite the continued pressure of rising food prices, meat has actually risen in popularity for both lunch and evening meals over the last year.

More than half of meals (53.1 per cent according to Kantar Usage panel) feature meat, fish or poultry and red meat remains a favourite for many (27.8 per cent).

More consumers are choosing to include meat in their lunches compared with before the Covid pandemic.

Cooked meats, pies and sandwiches are most popular: sandwiches remain the number one choice for lunch, with soup coming in second (according to Kantar Usage panel). Both options are quick, easy, and often cost effective.

More consumers, the Kantar Usage panel says, are also choosing to have hot meals such as fried breakfasts, omelettes, soups and pasties during the day.

The cost-of-living crisis also pushed more consumers towards ‘alternative’ meat cuts to save money, and trends show people are making more versatile, nutrient-rich Italian and Indian dishes featuring meat for the whole family to enjoy.

Cost conscious consumers want their meals to be filling, and they are increasingly choosing cheaper carbohydrates like rice and pasta to bulk out their meals, aiming to use up cupboard stocks, and are pre-planning their meals to avoid wastage.

There is a real opportunity for red meat growth within in-home and family dining if we continue to highlight meaty meals that are easy to prepare and part of a healthy balanced diet.

Campaigns like AHDB’s ‘Let’s Eat Balanced’ can help promote consumer awareness and foster long-term positive attitudes towards naturally produced British red meat and dairy.

Vanessa Adamson, Retail and Consumer Insight Manager, AHDB