Business trio join list of sponsors for Shropshire County Show

Final preparations are being made for the show, which is taking place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 25, with organisers predicting a bumper turnout.

A number of sponsors have already been named for the event and they have now been joined by latest additions Bayfield Vehicle Hire, Southwater Veterinary Group and Ryder Partnership.

Bayfield Vehicle Hire has bases in Bayston Hill, Ketley in Telford and at Ely, while Southwater Veterinary Group is based on Stafford Park 1 in Telford. Ryder Partnership is a health and safety consultancy offering guidance for farmers ahead of any inspections by the Health and Safety Executive.

Shropshire County Show is attended by thousands of people from across the country and is the biggest event of the year hosted by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society at the showground.

Phil Thornycroft, Shropshire County Show Chair for 2024, said: “Putting on the show is a major logistical exercise, taking a lot of time, effort and financial commitment - which is why it is so important that the event is well supported by visitors on the day and through the backing of sponsorship.

“It allows us to continue producing the top quality show we are recognised for, but it is vital that this support continues because without it we would struggle to stage the show to the high standards expected of us."

Southwater Veterinary Group, Bayfield Vehicle Hire and Ryder Partnership join Lanyon Bowdler, MSM Plant Hire, Henshalls Insurance, Sherratt Farm Supplies, Barbers, NFU Mutual, Roden Livestock, ABP, Chrisbeon, ShropshireLive, Six Ticks and DMOS People as those businesses who will be supporting this year’s event.

“Our sponsorship packages cover areas of the show like the main arena, countryside arena and horse and livestock rings, the youth zone, bandstand and dog show," added Mr Thorneycroft.

"Sponsors also support the various competitive classes that are held during the day, and there are targeted advertising opportunities in the show programme and livestock schedules.”

Mr Thorneycroft said visitors could once again expect a thrilling action-packed day with events and attractions taking place right across the showground, including in the Countryside Arena: The Welsh Axemen, Shropshire Falconry display, FerretWorld Roadshow and the Meirion Owen Quack Pack.

Main arena highlights include the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show, Atkinson Action Horses, Shropshire Young Farmers’ Clubs Active Competition, a ‘new for 2024’ Agricultural Vehicle Parade, Livestock Grand Parade, Shropshire Young Farmers’ Clubs Float Parade and the Vintage Vehicle Parade.

In addition to the main ring attractions, the Shropshire Live Village Stage will provide a variety of music between 10am and 4.30pm, there will be a Lancaster bomber flypast, the always popular livestock classes, equestrian events and a dog show.

This year’s Youth Zone includes: Nerf Gun Maze and giant inflatable assault course, Last Man Standing - an inflatable challenge with a swinging arm, donkey rides, Roar Martial Arts Fitness, a funfair, mountain biking, and various attractions provided by the Army.

The Village Green features activities for younger children, including a sandpit, story time with Kath Saunders from Usborne Books and Rebecca from Fabulous Faces, who will be transforming younger visitors into butterflies or superheroes.

Early-bird tickets are still available online. To book tickets, visit https://westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/26758?catID=26064