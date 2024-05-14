Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Open Farm Sunday (OFS) is organised by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), who support farms of all sizes with advice and free resources to showcase British agriculture on June 9.

Now in its 18th year, the industry’s annual open day provides an opportunity for farmers to put their stories centre stage and promote a positive image of the industry.

Among the local farms set to be involved are Leaton Knolls Farms, SY4 3AP, Lower Standway and Wilderhop Manor & Shipton, TF13 6EG, Petsey Farm, TF9 3JQ and Willowdene Farm, WV16 6PP.

Harper Adams University, TF10 8NB and The Oteley Estate, SY12 0PB are also involved.

Annabel Shackleton, OFS Manager, said welcoming visitors on farm doesn’t have to be complicated.

“It’s a misconception that you need a blockbuster budget and an army of volunteers to host an event – that’s not the case," she said.

"There is real scope to develop an Open Farm Sunday format that works for you and allows you to build your confidence by starting small.

“We’d really like to encourage more farmers to dip their toes in the water.

"Putting on community-focussed farm walks for smaller groups gives you a chance to trial Open Farm Sunday in a way that’s manageable and fun for all."

An Open Farm Sunday Handbook provides a step-by-step guide to hosting different types of events, with practical guidance on controlling visitor numbers through to risk assessments.

Farms that register can also order free resources, produced by LEAF and OFS sponsors such as posters, signage, gate banners, ‘ask me’ badges and give-aways for children.

LEAF research shows that 62 per cent of last year’s visitors reported they wanted to hear more farming stories.

“We know that most farmers don’t consider themselves ‘heroes’, however Open Farm Sunday provides a fantastic opportunity to communicate your achievements, high standards and commitment to sustainability,” added Mrs Shackleton.

Highland Cattle, Oteley Estate, Ellesmere, Shropshire Credit: John Cottle / NFU 11/12/2021

“Energy and enthusiasm are the two most important factors for delivering a fun and memorable day.

"One in five visitors have never visited a farm before so what you consider ‘every day’ activities, are fascinating and a whole new world to most people.”

To register to host an event, visit farmsunday.org