Promoting high quality beef, lamb and pork from the UK

Jonathan Eckley, head of Asia Pacific exports at AHDB

Last week we hosted a group of sheep meat buyers from the USA, showcasing what the UK has to offer the US market as we get closer to gaining access to this important market. This included farm visits to showcase innovative techniques and good grass management and a visit to the NSA Sheep Event in Malvern.

We also hosted 17 delegates from Latin America, looking at the broader sheep sector. AHDB was able to showcase our activity across the sector highlighting genetics and environmental work.

In September we’re returning to Singapore to be at South East Asia’s most important food trade show, showcasing quality beef, lamb and pork to buyers from across the region. The stand will host several UK exporters, together with latest butchery techniques to produce cuts that are in demand from consumers in the market.

To access the Chinese market, we have a dedicated AHDB representative, Holly Chen, based in Beijing who can work with UK exporters at this important market’s trade fairs and work with Chinese importers on in market projects building on reputation of the UK as a supplier of quality meat.

The world’s largest food show will take place in Paris this October. AHDB will host our largest pavilion of the year with leading exporters taking dedicated areas of the stand, together with high-end tasting dishes to whet the appetite of important global buyers to what the UK has to offer. We anticipate as much of the world opens up following the pandemic, that the show will be busy and a great opportunity for AHDB and UK exporters to show what it has to offer the global stage.