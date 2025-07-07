Can-Am find out how hard jobs are made easy by ATVs and SSVs

The Can-Am Outlander PRO HD7 puts out 50 horsepower and 41 ft-lb of torque, so travelling across multiple terrains is now easier and more efficient. This ATV has also been designed with versatility in mind, boasting a maximum towing capacity of 830kg, which means all the equipment for the day can be towed around, so there is no need to head back to site to restock.

In addition, the Can-Am Outlander BASE HD5 has been developed by the Can-Am R&D team as a work-ready vehicle that combines comfort and performance. This ATV has ergonomic seats, so long days in the seat are made easy. The consistent performance comes with the help of class-leading power from the all-new Rotax engine, ground clearance, suspension travel, towing and rack capacity. Furthermore, with the help of the accessory range, each ATV can be customised with accessories equipped with the Can-Am proprietary LinQ system, which be removed in seconds and new accessories added, enabling users to complete the jobs they are performing.

To complement the ATVs on display will be Can-Am’s SSV line-up, which includes the Can-Am Traxter HD9 and HD10 XU. These vehicles provide users with consistent performance, and both can stay out in the field for longer with the help of their 40-litre fuel tanks.

Can-Am will also be highlighting the importance of ATV and SSV security, highlighted by NFU Mutual’s rural crime report, which records that these vehicles are consistently one of the most targeted in the countryside. To combat this issue, Can-Am will be talking to attendees about ways they can protect their vehicles and the benefits of Can-Am’s Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.) Key, which restricts access to the bike’s electronic ignition system. The police rural crime team will also be available on the stand throughout the show.

Rachael Turner, BRP commercial manager UK and Ireland, says, "We’re thrilled to be back at the Royal Welsh Show this year. The event is the perfect place for us to connect with people who rely on hard-working vehicles day in, day out, and it provides us with the perfect platform to showcase the breadth of the Can-Am line-up. With such a wide range of ATVs and SSVs on display, we know there really is something for every job and we’re excited to show how our ATVs and SSVs go above and beyond expectations. With such engaged attendees, we also believe it is important that we shine a spotlight on vehicle security, which is a growing concern in the rural arena, and explain what we as a business are doing to help keep machines secure as well as highlight technology such as the D.E.S.S. key system that has been developed to give the end user peace of mind when it comes to the security of their vehicle.”