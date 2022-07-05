Farming talk: Deferral of implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016

Delyth Davies, marketing assistant at Agri Advisor

This will be welcome news for Welsh landlords on the basis that they will allow more time for landlords to make the required changes in order to comply with the requirements of the act.

Climate Change Minister, Julie James, the Labour Minister who is responsible for housing, stated: “I have over recent months received representations from landlords, and particularly social landlords, who have requested that implementation of the act be delayed.

“In the light of the unprecedented pressures they (landlords) face, including Covid recovery and supporting those who are fleeing the war in Ukraine, I have decided to postpone implementation of the act until December 1 2022. This will allow more time for landlords to complete the necessary preparations ahead of implementation.”

For any residential landlords in Wales who have not yet started to think about the new requirements (which will include issuing new documents to all tenants as well as significantly increased periods of notice and various other obligations), now is the time to make sure that your house is in order and think about your future plans.

