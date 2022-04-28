Time to release the potential of the rural sector

Mark Riches, director of CLA Midlands

The report follows one of the most comprehensive inquiries ever conducted by a parliamentary body into the rural economy, hearing from 50 industry bodies, charities, campaign groups, companies, academics, and business leaders. It follows findings that the rural economy is 18 per cent less productive than the national average – a gap that, if reduced, could add £43 billion to the UK economy.

Combined with a recent poll that showed declining voter support for the Government in rural areas, we are now armed with some of the most powerful evidence in recent years to support calls for measures to release the potential of the rural sector.

With farming going through the biggest change in over 60 years as we move towards a new Environmental Land Management scheme, the report targets specific challenges, not least a lack of detail on what future support will be given to farmers, which is hindering planning and investment.

Especially relevant to Shropshire is the impact of Brexit, Covid and the current situation in Ukraine on supply chains, especially access to foreign labour. To alleviate shortages, it suggests the Seasonal Workers Pilot is extended with the number of visas available increased. Furthermore, it stresses the need to address low pricing in supply chains by implementing Agriculture Act regulations to limit the influence of major supermarkets.

The whole rural sector is ready to expand, creating good jobs and opportunities for people from all walks of life – but a lack of interest, and an understanding of specific rural needs is holding it back.

Everyone who works in food, farming or tourism are ambassadors for the industry, and this report, coming hot on the heels of other polls and publications, puts us in a much stronger position to ask for targeted support that will help Government achieve its own levelling up aims.