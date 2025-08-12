Night-time Powys barn fire leaves building severely damaged

Firefighters from Brecon, Talgarth, Crickhowell, Builth Wells and Llandrindod fire stations responded to the barn fire in Brecon on Sunday (August 10).

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MWAWWFRS) crews were called to the incident in Libanus at 7.51pm.

Supported by a crew from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the crews responded to a fire involving one single-storey barn, measuring approximately 45 metres by 20 metres.

Crews from all over south Powys worked on the barn fire overnight

The fire involved approximately 29 tonnes of straw bales and small farm implements.

The straw was removed from the barn and moved to an adjacent field. Crews were involved in dampening down hotspots.

Crews used a total of six hose reel jets, four pumps, one rural response pump and two water bowsers.

The barn was severely damaged by the fire.

Firefighters left the scene at 12.21am on Monday (August 11).

MAWWFRS is reminding farmers that it offers free temperature and moisture content tests for bales, as well as a variety of other ways to keep farmers and their farms safe from fire.

Depending on the readings they receive, they will then work with farmers to formulate a plan to manage the risk of spontaneous combustion.

To book a free bale temperature testing visit, contact the Farm Liaison Officer on 0800 169 1234 or email farmsliaisonofficer@mawwfire.gov.uk.

If the bales are smouldering or on fire, call 999.

More information on Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Farm Fire Safety services can be found at https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/farm-fire-safety/.