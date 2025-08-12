Firefighters tackle large blaze involving bales of straw near Telford for hours with help from farmer

At 10.26pm yesterday (August 11) Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a fire in a field in Sutton Maddock near Telford.

Two fire crews including the water carrier were sent from Telford Central to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said approximately 30 bales of straw within a stubble field were alight.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and drag rakes to tackle the blaze. They also received help from the farm owner who operated a telehandler to assist with extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than two hours.

The stop message, indicating that the fire was under control, was received at 12.45am today.