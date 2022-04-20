Don’t scrimp on grass inputs

David Newton, technical manager at Timac Agro UK

Producers need to take a long-term view when it comes to inputs and assess the consequences if applications of fertiliser are reduced, including a more costly winter feed bill.

Despite the rising input costs, home grown forage remains the cheapest form of feed available to dairy farmers, as long as grass continues to receive nutrients throughout the season.

After a mild spring, grass growth looks promising, which should see good first and second cuts in the clamp. But we need to maintain this momentum for the remainder of the season.

If we continue to feed grass well with the right nutrients, yields can be pushed above 20kg of dry matter (DM) per kilo of nitrogen (N).

Rather than routinely applying fertiliser to cover the first cuts of silage, farmers need to be looking at adapting their applications to promote N use efficiency in their unique farming environment, this can include delaying applications, working with manures and ensuring soil health is working in their favour.

Alongside artificial fertiliser, farmyard manures (FYM) and slurry will be able to provide additional P and K, but it needs to be applied with caution.

Any manure should be tested before spreading, especially this year, as producers need to comply with Farming Rules for Water and Regulations.

By testing your manure, you can see exactly what is going into your system and make huge savings in fertiliser applications, figures in RB209 and other guides are national averages and can differ wildly from what is found in your individual situation.

For example, on soils with a P index of 3 or above, you need to be able to justify its use and should be treated the same as an application of an artificial fertiliser.

We don’t want to see the impact of the current high prices impacting winter feeding, so by paying close attention to the nutritional needs of the grass leading up to and during each cut, the quality and quantity of the cut shouldn’t have to suffer.