This week's floods have been devastating

Paul Madeley of Madeley's chartered surveyors

Flooding has always been an issue in Shropshire but the past few years have hit hard.

One client in Wroxeter had 200 acres of farmland under water in the aftermath of Storm Dennis and in the 2020 floods – losing thousands of pounds’ worth of crops. But thanks to a Government fund we were able to get them some cash back to help with the damages.

Any landowners affected by this week’s flooding should bear in mind that potential claims further down the line will benefit from as much evidence as possible, including images and detail on damage caused.

If you’re affected, please call 01952 727007 or email inquiries@madeleys.co.uk for more information and advice.